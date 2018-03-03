Election Result 
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
Thank you for supporting 'good governance agenda': Modi to Northeastern states

With the BJP set to form government in Tripura and faring far better than expected in Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that time-and-again people of the country have shown that they have faith in development oriented agenda of the NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
He said that elections results clearly show that people do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind.

Modi thanked people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura for supporting the BJP's good governance agenda.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland took place on February 27.

Meanwhile, BJP National President Amit Shah thanked 'brothers and sisters of Tripura' for their massive support to BJP, saying this is the victory of PM Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
