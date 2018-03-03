Thank you for supporting 'good governance agenda': Modi to Northeastern states

With the BJP set to form government in Tripura and faring far better than expected in Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that time-and-again people of the country have shown that they have faith in development oriented agenda of the NDA.

He said that elections results clearly show that people do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind.

Modi thanked people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura for supporting the BJP's good governance agenda.

I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of @BJP4India & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

The victory of @BJP4Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting @BJP4Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

Thank you Nagaland for supporting @BJP4Nagaland and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

Tripura went to polls on February 18 while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland took place on February 27.

Meanwhile, BJP National President Amit Shah thanked 'brothers and sisters of Tripura' for their massive support to BJP, saying this is the victory of PM Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.

