'Thank you SC for restoring democracy': AAP hails apex court’s judgement on Delhi govt versus LG

New Delhi, July 4: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started Wednesday on a "happy note" after the Supreme Court in the much-talked about Delhi government versus Delhi Lieutenant Governor case gave a verdict in its favour.

In its verdict, the apex court stated that Delhi LG Anil Baijal is bound by aid and advice of the council of ministers, subject to the proviso to Article 239 AA to refer matter to President. "He cannot act independently and has to act as per aid and advice of the council of ministers," added the Supreme Court.

Lt. Governor is bound by aid and advice of Council of Ministers, subject to the proviso to Article 239 AA to refer matter to President. He cannot act independently and has to act as per aid and advice of Council of Ministers.

Welcoming the apex court's decision, the members of the Delhi's ruling AAP government said the verdict restored their faith in democracy.

"Just imagine. For three years @narendramodi has strangled democracy by using @LtGovDelhi to thwart and subvert the democratic rights of an elected government? Thank you SC for restoring democracy but these culprits will go unpunished," tweeted AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon.

Just imagine. For three years @narendramodi has strangled democracy by using @LtGovDelhi to thwart and subvert the democratic rights of an elected government?

Thank you SC for restoring democracy but these culprits will go unpunished. — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) July 4, 2018

"Government of Delhi has been restored. Democracy in Delhi has been restored. Democratic rights of people of Delhi have been restored. Thank you, SC," Raghav Chadha of the AAP tweeted.

Government of Delhi has been restored.



Democracy in Delhi has been restored.



Democratic rights of people of Delhi have been restored.



Thank you, SC. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 4, 2018

Here are some other tweets that hailed the Supreme Court's verdict:

A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

BREAKING: SUPREME COURT OF INDIA RESTORES DELHI ELECTED GOVT'S POWERS — Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) July 4, 2018

