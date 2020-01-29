Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Kishor to Nitish after suspension

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 29: Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar.

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."

Kishor, who was the vice president of JD(U), was expelled from the party after he criticised Kumar's stand to support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.

A JD (U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said that these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.

The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.