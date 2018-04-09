'Thank you for all the love and support', Salman Khan's first tweet after getting bail

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on bail after being sentenced in the 20-year-old blackbuck case thanked his fans for their love and support.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said,''Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless.''

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Salman Khan was on Saturday granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Immediately after his release, Khan, 52, was driven under police escort to the airport in Jodhpur, a police official said.

The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had condemned the decision of a Jodhpur Court to grant bail to actor Salman Khan in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, reports ANI.

