Thank Raja Bhaiya tweet by Akhilesh deleted after Mayawati rap

The thank you for supporting the Samajwadi Party tweet posted by Akhilesh Yadav was deleted following a rap from his new found partner, Mayawati. She said at a presser on Saturday, that Akhilesh should have never trusted Raja Bhaiya to help the combine.

He made a mistake in replying on him, Mayawati who was unable to send the lone BSP candidate to the Rajya Sabha on Friday said. Akhilesh Yadav had in a tweet thanked Raja Bhaiya, an independent MLA for the support in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Raja Bhaiya had met Yadav before the elections and assured him of voting for the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party combine in the elections. However after voting, he declared that he had voted for the BJP candidate.

Following the BSP's loss, Akhilesh Yadav in a show of solidarity cancelled a dinner that he had hosted for his MLAs at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow. A bhajan mandal to be held at the party office was also cancelled.

