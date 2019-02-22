'Thank goodness SC stepped in': Omar Abdullah on alleged attacks on Kashmiris

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Feb 22: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter pertaining to alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack.

Abdullah also took a dig at Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar who had denied reports of any assault on Kashmiri students and Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy who had asked people to "boycott everything that is Kashmiri".

The Supreme Court has issued notices to 10 states seeking response in the wake of allegations that Kashmiri students are being targeted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. The court issued notices on a petition that alleged that in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, several Kashmiri students in various parts of the country were being targeted.

"Grateful to the Hon Supreme Court of India for doing what our elected leadership in Delhi should have been doing. The union HRD minister was busy living in denial & a Governor was busy issuing threats. Thank goodness the Hon SC stepped in," Omar tweeted today.

The states have been asked to respond to the allegations. In the wake of the Pulwama attack, there have been reports suggesting that Kashmiri students have come under attack. The petitioner seeks to address this issue and also sought a direction to the states to provide protection.

Tathagata Roy drew flak for his 'boycott Kashmiri' tweet. Among those who expressed outrage at the comments were Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. Even the BJP distanced itself from Tathagata Roy's remarks and said the party did not agree with his views.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I don't agree with his tweet. Matter ends there."

Mufti demanded Roy's immediate removal. "Deplorable statement coming from the Governor of Meghalaya. GoI must sack him immediately. If they fail to do so, it means he has their tacit approval and are using it as an election ploy to polarise the situation," she said.