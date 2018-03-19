‘Thak Thak’ gang busted: This was the modus operandi

Is this the end of the 'Thak Thak' gang? The arrest of 48 year Kanahiya, said to be the kingpin of the gang could well end the menace of this gang. He was arrested at the New Delhi Railway Station when he was returning from Kolkata on the Howrah-Rajdhani Express.

We have busted the Southern module of the 'Thak Thak' gang said Bhisham Singh, DCP (Cyber and FICN). The police also recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, a pistol and two live cartridges from Kanahiya.

During his interrogation, he detailed the modus operandi of the gang while stating that they would usually target moving vehicles and distract drivers. They would either knock on the window, puncture tyres, pour oil on the windscreen at traffic signals and also stage minor accidents.

He said that while one would distract the driver, the other would snatch the bag from the car. The police say that female members played an active role in this gang.

Kanahiya who has been stealing bags from a very young age had become popular which led to several persons joining his gang. Gradually he started operating across the country. He specified the roles to be played by gang members depending on their skills.

Kanahiya who was referred to gang members as 'Guruji' would be informed after every incident. He would then fly to the specified place and then collect the booty, the police also said.

OneIndia News

