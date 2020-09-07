Thackeray slams, Fadnavis defends as political war breaks out over Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, Sep 07: The political blamegame flared up over Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai PoK comment after the ruling Shiv Sena is going all out against the actor's remarks on Mumbai Police, while the BJP has been highlighting the need for her safety as she takes on "Bollywood drug nexus".

In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "Mumbai feels like PoK" comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said some people don't have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood.

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks on Mumbai and its police. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Ranaut had tweeted, inviting criticism from various quarters.

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged "drug mafia in Bollywood", the award-winning actor had said.

Speaking in the legislative assembly on the condolence motion, Thackeray, without taking any names, said, "Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but some don't."

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis defended the need to provide her with a security cover.

"If someone says something wrong, if their thinking is wrong, we can object. But it's responsibility of state govt & those holding constitutional posts to protect their life & property. If it doesn't happen, we'll become a banana republic," Fadnavis told media at a press conference on Monday.

"There will be no rule of law. If you don't like someone's opinion then take legal action against them but it is the responsibility of those who have taken the oath of the constitution to protect them. I think what centre did is right," he added.

