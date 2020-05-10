Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed after the Congress on Sunday said that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats.

"We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine)", state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that Thackeray was not willing to contest the legislative council polls unless elected unopposed, adding that the ruling alliance partner Congress was firm on contesting two seats, which was likely to force a contest.

The BJP has fielded four candidates.