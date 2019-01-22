  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thackeray memorial: Maharashtra government approves Rs 100 cr

    By Pti
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 22: The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved Rs 100 crore for the construction of a memorial for late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a move seen as an attempt to reach out to the bickering ally ahead of the general election. The decision of the state cabinet to approve the funds came on the eve of the birth anniversary of Thackeray.

    File photo of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
    File photo of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

    The Sena expressed happiness over it, but maintained that the government's decision had got nothing to do with alliance prospects between the two parties for the upcoming polls. On Wednesday, the city civic body will hand over the memorial land's possession to the trust set up to construct the structure, according to sources. After the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said relations between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena "were and will remain sweet".

    There are "high chances" of a tie-up between both the parties because the BJP has always been in favour of an alliance, Mungantiwar said. The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has been often critical of the two governments. Last year, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had announced to go solo in future elections.

    [Bal Thackeray memorial to come up in mayor's bungalow]

    "Late Balasaheb Thackeray was not just leader of the Sena, but a leader of this alliance. Balasaheb will remain a person of high importance for all political parties. Therefore, in today's cabinet, Rs 100 crore has been approved for his memorial, which will inspire the youth," Mungantiwar said. The senior BJP leader said funds for the memorial would be provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the state government would ensure its availability.

    He expressed confidence that both the parties would be able to forge an alliance ahead of the polls. The BJP has observed that there is an exceptionally good response from the Sena ministers in the cabinet meetings, Mungantiwar said, adding that "they congratulate the chief minister on various issues and firmly back the BJP on issues of farmers".

    Reacting to the cabinet decision, Sena legislator Anil Parab said the government should be congratulated for it, but added that this would have no bearing on alliance prospects as the decision to construct the memorial was taken by the government nearly five years back.

    "This is a very good decision taken by the government. The memorial is not only a matter of pride for the state, but the entire country. I don't have the details of the total cost of the memorial, but we hope the government makes the remaining funds available as well," the MLC said.

    The land selected for the proposed memorial currently houses the bungalow of Mumbai mayor, which is a heritage site built in 1928 in an area spread over four acres, located at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai. The prime sea-facing property, measuring around 11,500 sq m, was handed over to a trust named 'Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas' last year, clearing the decks for the memorial.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in November handed over the possession of the land to the trust, which will construct the structure, two years after the plan to build the memorial was announced. The BMC bought the sprawling bungalow in 1962 to use it as the official residence of mayor.

    Shivaji Park holds an important place in the history of the Shiv Sena, founded by Thackeray in 1966. The Sena patriarch held the first rally of his party at the iconic ground. He also addressed the party's annual Dussehra rally there year after year.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bal thackeray memorial maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue