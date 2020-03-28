Test awaited as Bengaluru scientist claims this device can neutralise coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 28: A medical electronics research unit based in Bengaluru claims that it has developed a prototype of a gadget that could neutralise the spread of the coronavirus. The prototype is being sent to the University of Maryland, United States for tests to be corroborated and also the check its efficacy and reach to be verified.

Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, chairman of the firm, Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar said that his institute had created a small device that can be kept safely at homes, schools, auditoriums, schools and cars or anywhere.

While this device does not offer a cure, it can help preventing the virus from spreading. If you are in a room with other COVID-19 patients and have no way of knowing if the others are infected, at least this device will protect you because the infection will not spread Dr. Kumar said while being quoted by news18.

He said that the coronavirus is a spiral ball like thing with a lot of spikes called S-protein. These proteins are positive cells and negative seeking when your body comes in contact with the virus. Because the cells have negative potential, it sticks in cells and releases its DNA into it and starts replicating and this is how the virus survives.

The gadget releases a lot of electrons and these viruses do not know the difference between electrons of your body or others. Once the electrons are released then the virus cells get neutralised. Any infected person comes in contact and he touches something, these electrons will neutralise all the viral electrons. After that if you ingest it, it goes into your stomach as a piece of protein but will not cause damage, Dr Kumar also said.

This device acts as a neutraliser of the virus' potency so that any one who comes in contact with a table, chair that has the virus will not get affected by it, he also said.