  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 5 non-Kashmiri labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Oct 29: Terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Tuesday evening, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Zahuruddin, a daily wager from West Bengal, was in his rented residence in Katrasoo village when he was attacked. He has been admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger, they said.

    The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5.

    Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

    On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag, police said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5.

    India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir after he sought to talk to locals: EU Parliamentarian

    On October 24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.

    On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

    Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.

    The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir kulgam

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 21:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue