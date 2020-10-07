YouTube
    Terrorists open fire on BJP leader in Ganderbal, personal security guard killed; 1 ultra also dead

    Srinagar, Oct 06: Terrorists attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead, while an ultra was also killed in the retaliatory action, police said.

    They shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal, a police official said.

    The injured security guard was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries, the official said, adding the BJP leader was safe.

    In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, one terrorist was also killed, the official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 0:12 [IST]
