Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station, 3 civilians injured

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, June 18: Three civilians are critical and many others injured after a grenade that terrorists threw at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama exploded outside on a busy road today.

"Three critically injured civilians have been shifted to hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police source said.

The attack comes a day after militants targeted an Army convoy with an IED in Pulwama in which 18 soldiers were injured. The injured were rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar where two soldiers succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.