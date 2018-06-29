Srinagar, June 29: Two army jawan has received injuries as terrorists lobbed grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian's Ahgam village in Jammu and Kashmir. There are no reports of any loss of life.

A grenade was lobbed towards the Army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, a police official said.

The area had been cordoned off, the official said.

Meanwhile, an encounter between militants and security forces is also underway in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had received information about presence of some terrorists, following which a combing operation has been launched in the area.

