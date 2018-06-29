English
Terrorists lob grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian, 3 injured

    Srinagar, June 29: Three Army men were injured today when terrorists attacked an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    "Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a group of Army personnel when they were busy opening the Good Will Public School in Ahagam area of Keegam village in Shopian this morning followed by firing on Army personnel," a police spokesman said here.

    He said in the incident, three Army personnel sustained injuries and were subsequently evacuated to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

    He said the Army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any damage to the civil population and students around.

    Police have registered a case and searches to nab the terrorists have been initiated in the area, the spokesman said.

    Meanwhile, an encounter between militants and security forces is also underway in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had received information about presence of some terrorists, following which a combing operation has been launched in the area.

