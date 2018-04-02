Terrorists killed on a bloody Sunday were Hizbul’s locals

Among the 12 terrorists who were killed in Kashmir in separate encounters, only one was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The rest were locals, part of the Hizbul Mujahideen, sources have confirmed.

Sources also said that those terrorists part of the Hizbul Mujahideen who were killed were all new recruits. Some of them had joined the ranks a few months back while others were recruited post the death of Burhan Wani.

One of those who was killed was identified as Zubair Ahmed Turray, aged 29. It may be recalled that he had escaped from police custody in May 2017. He had also recently surfaced in a video and had questioned the action by the police who repeatedly slapped charges under the Public Safety Act against him. He had said that despite the High Court quashing the same, the police went ahead and slapped the charges again.

Turray was among the seven who were killed in the encounter that took place at Dragad in Shopian. The others who were killed in the encounter were identified as Yawar Itoo, Aadil Thoker, Ubaid Shafi Malla, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, Rayees Thokar and Nazim Nazir. These terrorists were responsible for the death of Lt. Umar Fayaz.

Among those killed also included two terrorists who had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen when they were in Class XII and X. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Malik and Rayees Thokar. Malik was 23 while Thokar was 21.

