Terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter were part of Al-Badr

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The three local terrorists killed in the Tiken, Pulwama encounter were part of the Al-Badr outfit, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

    Three terrorists were killed, while one civilian was injured in an encounter with the security forces this morning.

    The encounter began after the police, CRPF and Army 155 Rashtriya Rifles started a search operation in the area. As the forces closed in, they came under fire. In the encounter, three terrorists were killed, while a civilian was hit by a bullet.

    He was rushed to hospital immediately.

    This is the first encounter during the ongoing District Development Council polls. The 8 phase elections started on November 20 and will end on December 20, while the results would be announced on December 22.

