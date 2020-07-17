Terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter had fabricated IED used in Pulwama attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 17: One of the three terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter today had fabricated the improvised explosive device used in the Pulwama attack last year in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Walid. Sources tell OneIndia that Walid who was killed along with another terrorist, Salim had fabricated the IED for the February 2019 Pulwama attack.

In the encounter that took place today, three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were gunned down by the security forces. The encounter took place at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

A search operation was launched by the security forces early this morning after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in Nangad area of Kulgam. The search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

A rifle has been recovered from one of the slain terrorists.