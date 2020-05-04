  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terrorists killed in Handwara were active in forests for two weeks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: The two terrorists who were killed Handwara were part of a seven member group who tried to infiltrate on April 5. Five of the terrorists were killed while they were trying to infiltrate.

    Terrorists killed in Handwara were active in forests for two weeks

    However, two of them escaped and managed to infiltrate. Haider from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Asif from Handwara were seen in the forested area for the past two weeks. The intelligence had also received inputs about their presence ini the area. The two terrorists were heavily armed.

    300 terrorists from Pakistan waiting to infiltrate: Intel

    Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Range however said that Haider was not part of the group of seven who had infiltrated. He said that Haider was a top commander off the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and had been active in the Lolab, Sogam and Handwara areas. He was the mastermind behind the recent killing of the three CRPF jawans in Sopore, he also said. Haider had also killed several civilians, Kumar also said.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists security forces handwara

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X