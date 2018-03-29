Terrorists kill a police officer in Bijbehara, J&K

A policeman was killed after terrorists attacked his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara area on Thursday (March 29). The police officer, Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, was injured when terrorists fired at his residence. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the way.

In a separate incident, terrorists fired upon a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area. The terrorists fled the spot after the attack and the victim, who works as teacher, sustained injuries in one of his legs. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Yesterday (March 28), Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri area.

On March 25, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arizal village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

OneIndia News

