Terrorists enjoying 5-star hospitality in Pakistan: S Jaishankar at UNSC

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took an indirect jibe at Pakistan slamming countries aiding and abetting terrorism and providing terrorists financial assistance and safe havens.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate, Jaishankar said "some states lack legal and operational frameworks and technical expertise to detect, investigate and prosecute terrorist financing cases. However, there are other states that are guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism and provide financial assistance and safe havens."

"We must summon political will to combat terrorism. There must be no ifs and buts in the fight. Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. All members must fulfill the obligations enshrined in international counter-terrorism instruments," he said.

"We, in India, have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given State protection but actually enjoying 5-star hospitality," he said, alluding to D-Company and its head Ibrahim, believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

Jaishankar said combating terrorist financing will only be as effective as the weakest jurisdiction. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should continue to identify and remedy weaknesses in anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

He also added that enlisting and delisting individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes must be done objectively, not for political or religious considerations.

In August last year, Pakistan had for the first time acknowledged the presence of Ibrahim on its soil after the government imposed sweeping sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders which also included the name of the underworld don wanted by India.