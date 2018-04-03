Terrorists barge into house, ransack it and abduct owner's relative in Hajin

House in Hajin

Terrorists have also abducted the son-in-law of the owner of the house. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe has been launched.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Terrorists ransacked the house

Meanwhile, the security forces have stepped up their offensive against the terrorists in the valley. In the last 3-4 days, 12 terrorists were gunned down while 3 Army jawans were martyred in encounters conducted across south Kashmir. Among the 12 terrorists who were killed in separate encounters, one was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The rest were locals, part of the Hizbul Mujahideen, sources have confirmed.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Soldiers take position behind trees during a gun battle in Shopian

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this was an important operation. The terrorists had begun to once again raise their ugly head in the Valley. The terrorists killed in the encounters were locals and they were planning to create an another unrest in the Valley.