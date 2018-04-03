Terrorists barge into house, ransack it and abduct owner's relative in Hajin

The terrorists barged into a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin on Monday night and abducted a person, said reports. As per reports, four terrorists forcibly entered the house of one Farooq Parrey in Hajin and fired indiscriminately. Farooq Parrey's wife, daughter and brother were injured. The motive behind this action by the terrorists is not yet known. The armed men also ransacked the house.
House in Hajin
Terrorists have also abducted the son-in-law of the owner of the house. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe has been launched.
(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
Terrorists ransacked the house
Meanwhile, the security forces have stepped up their offensive against the terrorists in the valley. In the last 3-4 days, 12 terrorists were gunned down while 3 Army jawans were martyred in encounters conducted across south Kashmir. Among the 12 terrorists who were killed in separate encounters, one was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The rest were locals, part of the Hizbul Mujahideen, sources have confirmed.
(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
Soldiers take position behind trees during a gun battle in Shopian
Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this was an important operation. The terrorists had begun to once again raise their ugly head in the Valley. The terrorists killed in the encounters were locals and they were planning to create an another unrest in the Valley.
Such encounters are likely to continue for several months more. Intelligence reports estimate the presence of 215 terrorists in the Valley. While on one hand, Pakistan would attempt to push more terrorists through the Line of Control and International Border, the locals too have been asked to step up operations.
