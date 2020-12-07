Terrorists arrested in Delhi belong to Babbar Khalsa, were involved in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Delhi Police earlier today arrested a five-member group of terrorists following an exchange of fire in the Shakapur area of Delhi.

While two belong to Punjab, the others are from Kashmir. The two accused from Punjab are associates of Sukhmeet Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal. They were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Comrade, Balwinder Singh Sadhu who had taken on terrorists in Punjab during the height of insurgency in the 1990s.

The police said that they were on the directions of the Khalistan leaders who are sponsored by the ISI, Pakistan. They had killed Singh on the orders of the ISI backed Khalistan leaders. Singh, it may be recalled was killed at his hometown in Tarn Taran's Bhikiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16.

ISI backed narcoterrorism: 5 arrested in Delhi following exchange of fire

The police said that these persons were planning targeted killings in various North Indian states. The police have recovered drugs, weapons and other incriminating material from them.

The five have been on the radar of the police and intelligence for the past three months. It was on Sunday that the police got information that they were going to sneak into Delhi. A trap was laid and they were arrested after 13 rounds of firing that took place at around 7 am today.

Police sources tell OneIndia that two of them are from the Babbar Khalsa International, while the three others from Kashmir were acting as middlemen.

DCP, Delhi Police, special cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from them. The group was backed by the ISI for narcoterrorism, the DCP also said.