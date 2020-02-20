  • search
    Terrorists are not uneducated, they are degree holders: Rajnath Singh

    Kurukshetra, Feb 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that terrorists are not uneducated but are graduates and technical degree holders who tend to kill due to differences in the values.

    According to reports, Singh was addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, Haryana when he made this statement.

    "Terrorists are not uneducated, they are graduates and technical degree holders. They too are young and have the zeal to do something in life. But due to differences in values, they kill people," Singh said.

    Reports suggest that Singh was invited as the chief guest at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra.

    In 2015, the Defence Minister made a similar statement when he had said that degrees are "meaningless" if youth take to terrorism.

    "Today, there are two ideologies. On one hand, youths are bringing laurels to the country, while on the other, there are those possessing technical degrees, who are involved in terror activities," Singh, who was the Home Minister then, had said, adding that "a large number of the population" is still illiterate in the country.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
