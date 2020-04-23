Terrorist who worked as a judge for ISIS arrested in Afghanistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The security forces in Afghanistan have arrested a Pakistan-based terrorist of the Islamic State Khorasan province during a raid.

The statement released by the National Directorate of Security said that the agencies had arrested Muneeb, a resident of Pakistan also known as Abu Hilal. He is a judge with the ISIS and is known for his close links with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Haqqani Network.

"Muneeb is a key member of the Central Council of ISIS Khorasan who was also in charge of shadow court, coordination and contact with the other groups including Lashkar-e Taiab, Haqqani Network, Sepa-e Sahaba, Jamiat-e Ulema-e Islam and the Peshawar Council of Taliban," the statement also read.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, a terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested in Afghanistan had revealed that they had planned on launching major attacks in Kashmir and also target Indian assets in Afghanistan. It was also revealed that several Pakistan based terrorists were trained and then sent to Afghanistan to target Indian assets. They are also being trained to strike in Kashmir, investigations had also revealed.