Terrorist who killed CRPF Jawan shot dead by security forces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The terrorist who killed a CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir has been shot dead.

It may be recalled that a CRPF jawan was martyred and a six year boy was killed in J&K's Anantnag on Tuesday. The terrorist was shot dead last night in an encounter at Srinagar.

The terrorist has been identified as Zahid Wass. He had managed to escape following the incident that took place on Tuesday.

The Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint security operation last night in the Malbagh area of Srinagar.

"#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.