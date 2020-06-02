Terrorist trying to infiltrate from Pakistan killed by Indian Army

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: A terrorist who was trying to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has been killed by the Indian Army.

The terrorist was killed at the Soyimouh village in Tral. This is incidentally the third encounter in Tral since Saturday.

Meanwhile security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Kulgam. On receiving information regarding presence of militants in Akhal-Malwan forest belt of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a hideout was busted in the forest area, he said.

The spokesperson said a magazine of AK series, 30 rounds of bullets, a gas cylinder with stove, some kitchen utensils, medicines, sleeping bags, rucksack bags and other items were seized from the hideout.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated to establish the full circumstances pertaining to the hideout, he said.