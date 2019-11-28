  • search
    Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said her statement reflects the "heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP" and that he does not want to "waste time" by demanding action against her.

    "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Rahul Gandhi tweeted today.

    Slamming Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul called her a "terrorist" and said it was a sad day in the history of India's Parliament.

    Godse remark: Pragya Thakur axed from Parliament’s defence panel

      NEWS AT NOON NOV 28th, 2019

      BJP member Pragya Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

      Meanwhile, the Bhopal MP has been axed from the Parliament's defence panel after her Godse remark. She has also been barred from attending the regular meeting for party MPs for the rest of the Winter Session.

      "We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in BJP parliamentary party meetings," said BJP's working president JP Nadda.

      "Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology," said Nadda.

      Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's comment on Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha creates controversy

      In Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

      2008 Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur is out on bail and is facing trial for charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

