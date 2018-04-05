Terrorist menace in Kashmir: Father-son duo abducted in Hajin

The atrocities committed by the terrorists on civilians of Kashmir has become a routine affair now. A father and son duo were abducted by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin area on Thursday (April 5) morning. The father, however, escaped from the clutches of his captors but the son is still missing, said reports.

The terrorists reportedly fired gunshots before abducting the duo. The father, who escaped, is now in hospital. His condition is not known yet.

On Tuesday (April 3), the terrorists barged into a house in Hajin and abducted a person.As per reports, four terrorists forcibly entered the house of one Farooq Parrey in Hajin and fired indiscriminately. Farooq Parrey's wife, daughter and brother were injured.

Terrorists have also abducted the son-in-law of the owner of the house. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe has been launched.

Meanwhile, the security forces have stepped up their offensive against the terrorists in the valley. In the last few days, 12 terrorists were gunned down while 3 Army jawans were martyred in encounters conducted across south Kashmir. Among the 12 terrorists who were killed in separate encounters, one was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The rest were locals, part of the Hizbul Mujahideen, sources have confirmed.

