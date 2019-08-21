J&K: Terrorist killed, SPO martyred in Baramulla encounter

By Shreya

By Shreya

Srinagar, Aug 21: A terrorist has been gunned down by the security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, in an overnight encounter, that started on Tuesday.

One Special Police Officer (SPO) also lost his life in the encounter, which has concluded now.

This was the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir since July 27.

On August 5, the Centre announced its move to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the State into two Union Territories.

Kashmir Valley has been by and large peaceful barring stray incidents of stone-pelting and protests since August 5.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the LoC has increased, after India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.