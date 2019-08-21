  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorist killed, SPO martyred in Baramulla encounter

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 21: A terrorist has been gunned down by the security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, in an overnight encounter, that started on Tuesday.

    One Special Police Officer (SPO) also lost his life in the encounter, which has concluded now.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    This was the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir since July 27.

    On August 5, the Centre announced its move to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the State into two Union Territories.

    J&K: Full normalcy will be restored, when daily needs replace activism

    Kashmir Valley has been by and large peaceful barring stray incidents of stone-pelting and protests since August 5.

    The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the LoC has increased, after India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir baramulla

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue