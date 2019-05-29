Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 29: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

After receiving specific information about the presence of terrosists in Kulgam district's Tazipora village on Tuesday evening, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a cordon and search operation.

Meanwhile in Jammu, two suspected Pakistan spies were arrested while they were shooting videos and taking photographs outside an Army camp.

The two persons were handed over to the police and being questioned. While one of them is from Kathua, the other hails from Doda, the officials said.