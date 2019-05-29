  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 29: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

    Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam
    Representational Image

    After receiving specific information about the presence of terrosists in Kulgam district's Tazipora village on Tuesday evening, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a cordon and search operation.

    Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir was plotting attacks on civilians

    Meanwhile in Jammu, two suspected Pakistan spies were arrested while they were shooting videos and taking photographs outside an Army camp.

    The two persons were handed over to the police and being questioned. While one of them is from Kathua, the other hails from Doda, the officials said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    militants jammu and kashmir crpf encounter

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue