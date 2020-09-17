3 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Sep 17: Three terrorists have been killed and two CRPF personnel injured in an encounter that broke out with the security forces at the Batamaloo area in Srinagar.

The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation following a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the locality. The operation began at around 2.30 am on Thursday.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire.

A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, officials said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The security operation was still underway, they said.