Terrorist arrested in J&K: Huge cache of arms recovered

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Jammu and Kashmir police have apprehended a terrorist and also seized a huge cache of arms.

The operation was undertaken by the Kishtwar police along with the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and 52 CRPF led to the arrest of one terrorist. The terrorist has been identified as Tariq Hussain Wani.

He was arrested along with a 303 Rifle, one Magzine, 64 live cartages and 11 charger clips.

A cordon was launched in the general area of Ikhala forest by the joint parties at 10 pm, on December 2, 2019, following which the arrest was carried out.

Wan was arrested from a temporary hideout along with arms and ammunition. During the operation, the terrorist sustained a gunshot on his left foot. He has been rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.