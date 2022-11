Jaishankar-Lavrov talks: Russia, India stand for 'more just' and 'polycentric' world, says Moscow

Jaishankar says 'buying Russian oil is to India's advantage, we will keep that going'

Terrorism threatens humanity: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 26: External Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying "terrorism threatens humanity" and the perpetrators of the incident should be brought to book.

On Twitter, the minister wrote, "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

On this day 14 years ago, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

14 years of 26/11: Answer to darkness of terror is light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's uncle

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Terrorism threatens humanity.



Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.



We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world. pic.twitter.com/eAQsVQOWFe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2022

Although most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

Survivor Recalls

Moshe Holtzberg, the uncle of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor 'Baby Moshe', whose parents were killed by Pakistani terrorists at Nariman House, recalls the time he had spent with her in Nariman House and at Colaba market. "Several years have passed since the Mumbai terror attack and unfortunately, many more tragedies have occurred since. Just two days ago, a terror attack took place in Jerusalem," Holtzberg said.

"We believe that the answer to the darkness of terror is the light of goodness and kindness," PTI quoted him as saying.

Holtzberg further said people approach his parents Rabbi Nachman and Frieda Holtzberg with heartwarming stories about how they were inspired by his brother Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka.

"For Moshe, India is home. No terror attack will chase him out of his home. Nariman House is his house, Mumbai is his city and India is his country," Holtzberg said.

Baby Moshe, who was two years old at the time of the attack, was rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel when Pakistani terrorists killed his parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg and four visitors at Chhabad Lubavitch Jewish Centre in Nariman House in Colaba on November 26, 2008.

Baby Moshe, who is seen as a symbol of life amid tragedy, is now 16 years old and is studying in a school in Israeli city of Afula. He spends time with his maternal and paternal grandparents.

"We see him as a symbol of unity and pray that god gives him the strength to carry forward his parent's mission," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8:28 [IST]