Terrorism challenging whole of mankind: PM Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 27: Heaping praising at the valour of the soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at at Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function, on Saturday said those who were defeated in the war were using other means to fuel terrorism.

"Nature of war has changed, today humanity and the world is a victim of pseudo war, terrorism is challenging the whole of mankind. Those defeated in war are using pseudo war to fulfil their political objectives and encouraging terrorism," said the PM.

"In Kargil victory was the victory of bravery of our sons and daughters. It was victory of India's strength and patience. It was victory of India's sanctity and discipline. It was victory of every Indian's expectations," Modi added.

PM Modi listed several decisions taken by his government for the defence forces.

"In last 5 years, several imp decisions were taken for welfare of our soldiers and their families. Our govt took decision to implement OROP, which was pending since decades. Right after our govt was formed this time, we took decision to raise scholarship of martyrs' children.," he said.