    Terror threat alert: New security measures at J&K

    New Delhi, Aug 31: New security measures are in place at Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of several intelligence reports suggesting that terrorists could carry out a major strike.

    New bunkers have been constructed in a bid to deal with the law and order problem as well as terror threats. There is a spool of concertina wire that has been placed around the bunkers that are made of sandbags.

    Several parts of the Valley are under lockdown following the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to put up more such bunkers was taken after the Intelligence Bureau suggested that terrorists could strike.

    War hysteria to propaganda overdrive, Pakistan is desperate to internationalise Kashmir issue

    The bunkers have come up at sensitive locations. In addition to this security has been heightened, with personnel checking all vehicles thoroughly. It may be recalled that a shopkeeper was on Thursday was killed by terrorists after he refused to down shutters. In another incident on August 27, terrorists killed two members of the nomadic Gujjar community after abducting them at Pulwama.

