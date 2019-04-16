Terror sympathisers in govt offices: Monitoring group gets cracking

Srinagar, Apr 16: Several agencies monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir have raised concerns about government officials who act as sympathisers of terror. The NIA has stumbled upon several instances where government officials have actively aided persons in terror funding.

They help in moving the funds and also act as a perfect cover for the terror sympathisers an NIA official explained to OneIndia.

In the midst of such allegations, a monitoring group has commenced its work to identify and weed out such elements in government offices. The group known as the multi disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group was constituted with an aim of taking coordinated action in all cases that relate to terror and terror financing. This group would identify all persons involved in terrorism. After these persons are identified, coercive action would follow.

The group comprises the ADGP, CID, J&K Police, representatives of the CBI, NSA, CBTD and CBIC.

This group would meet on a weekly basis and submit an action taken report.

An MHA official explained to OneIndia that the group would help identify not just terrorists, but sympathisers as well. A close watch would be kept on government employees and teachers as well, who have found to be sympathetic towards terror groups, the officer also explained.

If found to be involved, the group would conduct a thorough investigation and then action would follow. While the security forces are busy with over ground workers and terrorists, there has always been a concern regarding the sympathisers, especially those who work in government offices. It is necessary that the cases against such persons need to be taken to a logical conclusion, the officer explained. This group would look into the minutest of details and help weed out terrorism in all forms, he further said.

This action becomes all the more necessary in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax Department probing terror funding cases. It has been noticed in several cases, that the funds are reaching separatists and terrorists through various sources. One primary source has been teachers and government officials. This had gone unnoticed for long explains the officer, while stating the need for such a group.