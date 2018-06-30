Terror funding: NIA to land at door-step of Yasin Malik, Geelani, Mirwaiz shortly

New Delhi, June 30: The National Investigation Agency which has been probing a terror funding case against the separatists in Kashmir says that next on line at the big-wigs of the Hurriyat. We probed the case in stages and are almost in the final stage, an NIA official informed OneIndia.

The fact that the NIA has decided to summon Ghulam Nabi Sumji, a close aide of Syed Ali Shah Geelani only indicates which way the probe is headed. Sumji is the general secretary of the Hurriyat and is also a former MLA.

NIA officials say that they also intend questioning Abdul Rahim Wani again. He has already been charged in the case, but would be questioned once again. The statements of these persons is important before we get to the big three, the official also noted.

Next on line for questioning are Geelani, Yasin Malik and Mirwaiz Farooq.

Joining the NIA would be the enforcement directorate too. It was decided to rope in the ED as the manner in which the funds have been channelised has been complex. There are several rungs involved in the funding and it would be the ED which could give a better picture on this, then official also said.

Coordinated action:

A coordinated action will be taken against the Kashmiri separatists who are involved in terror funding and money laundering.

The NIA had already filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the Valley.

Besides Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Salahuddin, the other 10 persons accused in the final report include Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, Geelani's personal assistant Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Aftab Ahmad Shah, media advisor and strategist of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Chairman of secessionist outfit National Front and Farooq Ahmad Dar, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R). Mohammad Akbar Khanday, media advisor of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Geelani faction), Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, office-bearer of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal, a Hawala conduit and two stone-pelters - Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmad Bhat are also accused in the report.

The ED is actively investigating at least a dozen terror financing cases in Jammu and Kashmir under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED had already framed charges against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and alleged Hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani in a money laundering case.

Wani, arrested on August 6, 2017, had reportedly confessed that he passed on Hawala money amounting to Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Shah was arrested on July 25, 2017, on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 when the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Wani.

