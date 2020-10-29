Terror funding: NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in 9 locations at Srinagar, Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: Raids in connection with the terror funding case are continuing in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi for the second consecutive day.

The NIA is conducting raids att 6 NGOs and trusts across 9 locations in Srinagar and Delhi.

The raids are being conducted at the Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVoV).

On Wednesday the NIA carried out raids in 9 different places in Srinagar.

Officials tell OneIndia that the searches were carried out at a trust owned by a newspaper owner and also at the premises of NGOs in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA said that searches were also carried Putin one location in Bengaluru. The case on hand pertains to certain so-called NGO's and trusts which were raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds to carry out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered by the NIA on October 8 2020. Those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates, Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri, Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust, the NIA said in a statement.