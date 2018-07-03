  • search

Terror funding: NIA raids ex-director of JNIMS

    New Delhi, July 3: The National Investigation Agency has carried out searches at the residence of an ex director, JNIMS (Jawahar Lal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences) at Imphal and recovered Rs.40,03,000.

    Further the NIA also recovered incriminating documents and demonetised currency worth Rs 1 lakh. The person in question has been identified as Dr. Shyamo Singh. The NIA said that the case pertains to that of terror funding in which the proscribed terrorist organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) is involved.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 13:01 [IST]
