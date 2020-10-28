Terror funding: NIA raids so-called NGOs raising money for secessionist activities in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in 9 different places in Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

Officials tell OneIndia that the searches were carried out at a trust owned by a newspaper owner and also at the premises of NGOs in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA said that searches were also carried Putin one location in Bengaluru. The case on hand pertains to certain so-called NGO's and trusts which were raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds to carry out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered by the NIA on October 8, 2020. Those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates, Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri, Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust, the NIA said in a statement.