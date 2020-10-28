Terror funding: NIA raids 9 places, including trust owned by newspaper owner

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in 9 different places in Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

Officials tell OneIndia that the searches were carried out at a trust owned by a newspaper owner and also at the premises of NGOs in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Raids were carried out at the office of the Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar.

Last month, the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Baramulla-Uri and Srinagar in connection with a case relating to Naveed Baba, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

The case in question relates to cross border trade under the garb of which money was being raised for terror-related activities. The case was registered on January 11, 2020, when Babu and Rafi Ahmed Rather were apprehended with now suspended DSP Devender Singh.

The probe revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Hizbul Mujahideen leadership in Pakistan and the ISI. An overground workers network was facilitating the supply of funds, arms and ammunition to the terror group in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier the NIA investigators grilled self-styled commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed alias Naveed Babu, who was caught with Singh, about the funding of the organisation and the way they had been in touch with their masters in Pakistan.

The agency has stumbled upon "evidence" of terror financing through cross-LoC trade during Naveed Babu's questioning, they said.

The NIA had registered a case against unknown people in connection with the trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 and carried out raids at trade facilitation centres in Salamabad in Kashmir's Baramulla district and Chakan-da-bagh in Poonch district of Jammu.

During its probe in the past four years, the NIA had been unable to find the final beneficiary of the money received from traders, the officials said, adding that after Naveed's questioning the agency had got a vital link.

The officials said that some more people were likely to be picked up for questioning in the case as the probe in the DySP's case has brought the four-year-old case to focus.

Recently LoC trade organisation president Tanveer Ahmed Wani was arrested by the NIA and was being questioned.

The cross-LoC trade, started in 2008 as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan, was stopped in April last year by the Centre citing "funnelling of illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency".

"The action has been taken after reports that the cross-LoC trade routes are being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, etc.," the government had said then.The officials said that they did not rule out the possibility of arrested police officer Singh having knowledge about the funding pattern through trade as he had been associated with Naveed Babu for long.