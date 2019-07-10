Terror funding: NIA attaches separatist Asiya Andrabi’s house

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 10:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the residence of Kashmir separatist Asiya Andrabi.

The attachment was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA said that Andrabi is being investigated for her role in the terror funding cases.

Activities relating to terror funding were being carried out in her house. There is no search on at the residence, an NIA official informed.

In the notice the NIA said that it is directed to all concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner whatsoever, except with the prior permission the undersigned.

During investigation Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by muslim women in the valley. Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.