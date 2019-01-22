Terror funding: NIA arrests one from Jaipur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Mohammad Hussain Molani in connection with a terror funding case involving the Falah-i-Insaniyat, the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

A resident of Rajasthan Molani had been evading arrest ever since the case came to light. He was arrested from the Jaipur airport, while retiring from Dubai.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. The NIA has been investigating a case of terror funding and said that the money would come in through hawala channels. The funds were being used for nefarious activities in India. The intent was to cause unrest in the country and the accused were in close contact with members of the FIF, the NIA also said.

NIA officials say that they are investigating the larger conspiracy and more arrests are likely.