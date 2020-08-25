Terror-funding: ED files charge sheet against Syed Salahuddin, others

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before Delhi court against Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 11 others for allegedly laundering money for financing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prosecution complaint, ED''s equivalent to charge sheet, has urged the court for confiscating attached assets totalling to Rs 1.22 crores in the case, besides other punishment under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter is likely to be taken up by the court soon.

The central probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.