  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terror free Baramulla sees two joining Hizbul, Lashkar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: After being declared terrorist free, two from Baramulla district have joined terrorist ranks.

    The district was declared terrorist free around four months back. Images of Junaid Farooq who was missing for a few months surfaced on the social media, where he is seen holding a gun.

    Terror free Baramulla sees two joining Hizbul, Lashkar
    Representational Image

    Another youth from Baramulla is said to have joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police had claimed four months back after the killing of three terrorists that the district had become terrorist free.

    Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Kashmir's Shopian

    The security forces have said that this is now a matter of concern. Our efforts are on persuade the two to return to the mainstream.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists joining hizbul mujahideen lashkar e tayiba social media

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue